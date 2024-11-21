437,805 Shares in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 437,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,422,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.67% of Barrett Business Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at $39,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

BBSI opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBSI. StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $189,044.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,738.72. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby acquired 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,321.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,174.27. The trade was a 16.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

