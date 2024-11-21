9,181 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

Insider Activity

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 91,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $2,814,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $93,818.88. This represents a 96.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,571 shares of company stock worth $12,890,034. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

