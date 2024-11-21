Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Receives $14.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Abacus Life in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter worth $9,909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the second quarter worth about $8,105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,190,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,974,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the second quarter worth approximately $4,342,000.

NASDAQ:ABL opened at $8.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $661.40 million, a P/E ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Abacus Life has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.08 million. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abacus Life will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

