Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded at BTIG Research

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACRS. StockNews.com upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACRS

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 13.7 %

ACRS opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $282.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anand Mehra bought 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 710,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,567.50. The trade was a 1,537.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 72,309 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 531,427 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 187.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 332,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 216,826 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after buying an additional 1,261,866 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.