AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AHCO. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 279.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 11,522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AHCO. UBS Group cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In related news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,482.74. This represents a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,747.64. This represents a 10.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.32 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.