Afentra (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Trading Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 2,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

About Afentra

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

