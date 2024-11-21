Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Mizuho

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Barclays upped their price objective on Affirm from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.85.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AFRM
Affirm Price Performance
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, President Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 159,449 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,838. This trade represents a 38.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $5,551,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,738 shares of company stock worth $27,315,878 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,895,000 after buying an additional 1,316,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Affirm by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,886,000 after buying an additional 77,050 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 9.3% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,849,000 after buying an additional 200,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,935,000 after purchasing an additional 672,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $45,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Affirm
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.