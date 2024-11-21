Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Mizuho

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Barclays upped their price objective on Affirm from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.85.

Get Affirm alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AFRM

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30. Affirm has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $64.56.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 159,449 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,838. This trade represents a 38.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $5,551,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,738 shares of company stock worth $27,315,878 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,895,000 after buying an additional 1,316,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Affirm by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,886,000 after buying an additional 77,050 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 9.3% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,849,000 after buying an additional 200,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,935,000 after purchasing an additional 672,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $45,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.