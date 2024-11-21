Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Boosted by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $3,234,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:APD opened at $327.85 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $332.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.70 and its 200-day moving average is $281.76.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

