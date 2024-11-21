Aljian Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of Aljian Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $163.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.31 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The company has a market cap of $762.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

