Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.94. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Deer Park Road Corp increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,277,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the quarter. Altisource Portfolio Solutions accounts for about 0.2% of Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Deer Park Road Corp owned approximately 15.86% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.