American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 402.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10,460.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $140.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.53.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

