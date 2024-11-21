American Oncology Network (NASDAQ:AONC) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 1,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 54,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.
American Oncology Network Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Oncology Network
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Oncology Network stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
About American Oncology Network
American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.
