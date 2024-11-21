AMG National Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 3,467 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,467 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BHP Group by 532.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,008 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,220,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,664,000 after acquiring an additional 51,263 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd grew its position in BHP Group by 503.6% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 768,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 757,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 225,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,365,000 after buying an additional 31,442 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Argus raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

