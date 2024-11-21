AMG National Trust Bank Sells 225 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 1.0% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in MetLife by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 0.0 %

MET opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MET

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.