Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 17,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 226,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

