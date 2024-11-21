Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMLX. Bank of America upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $4.00 price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

AMLX stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 858,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,856.20. This represents a 13.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 11,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $36,614.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,801 shares in the company, valued at $460,163.20. The trade was a 7.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 2,768.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,454 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,617,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,972,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,995 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,267,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.