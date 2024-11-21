Analysts Set AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) PT at $133.00

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $132.05 on Friday. AAON has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $4,621,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,488,868.85. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $654,078.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at $675,490.14. The trade was a 49.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AAON by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,089,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after purchasing an additional 561,195 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AAON by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,866,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,310,000 after purchasing an additional 525,132 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,934,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 446,344 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 350,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after purchasing an additional 296,423 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

