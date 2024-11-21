Analysts Set BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) PT at $3.23

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.23.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $2.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,962.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,226.37. The trade was a 33.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 83.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 60.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 65.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $2.32 on Monday. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

