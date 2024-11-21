Analysts Set Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Target Price at C$48.00

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTT. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 target price on Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities raised Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Finning International

TSE:FTT opened at C$37.16 on Monday. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$34.04 and a 12 month high of C$45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.69.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

