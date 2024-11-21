Analyzing Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) & ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) and Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ONEOK and Centuri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEOK 14.05% 16.84% 6.08% Centuri -8.90% -55.33% -9.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.1% of ONEOK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of ONEOK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEOK $19.93 billion 3.32 $2.66 billion $4.78 23.67 Centuri $2.90 billion 0.64 -$186.18 million N/A N/A

This table compares ONEOK and Centuri”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ONEOK has higher revenue and earnings than Centuri.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ONEOK and Centuri, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEOK 0 7 10 0 2.59 Centuri 2 2 2 2 2.50

ONEOK presently has a consensus price target of $100.38, indicating a potential downside of 11.29%. Centuri has a consensus price target of $18.40, indicating a potential downside of 12.67%. Given ONEOK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ONEOK is more favorable than Centuri.

Summary

ONEOK beats Centuri on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONEOK



ONEOK, Inc. engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions; and provides midstream services to producers of NGLs. It also owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; NGL distribution pipelines in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana; transports refined petroleum products, including unleaded gasoline and diesel; and owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities connected to NGL fractionation, storage, and pipeline assets. In addition, the company transports and stores natural gas through regulated interstate and intrastate natural gas transmission pipelines, and natural gas storage facilities. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space and rail cars. Additionally, the company transports, stores, and distributes refined products, NGLs, and crude oil, as well as conducts commodity-related activities, including liquids blending and marketing activities. It serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; other NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; utilities; industrial companies; natural gasoline distributors; propane distributors; municipalities; ethanol producers; petrochemical, refining, and marketing companies; and heating fuel users, refineries, and exporters. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Centuri



Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

