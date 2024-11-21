Analyzing Crane (NYSE:CR) and Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF)

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) and Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crane and Xebec Adsorption”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $2.28 billion 4.50 $401.10 million $4.54 39.46 Xebec Adsorption N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Xebec Adsorption.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 2 4 0 2.67 Xebec Adsorption 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crane and Xebec Adsorption, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Crane currently has a consensus price target of $167.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.78%. Given Xebec Adsorption’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xebec Adsorption is more favorable than Crane.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Crane shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and Xebec Adsorption’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% Xebec Adsorption N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crane beats Xebec Adsorption on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts for commercial aerospace, as well as the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for commercial aircraft and fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission-critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, such as lined pipe, fittings and hoses, air-operated diaphragm and peristaltic pumps, instrumentation and sampling systems, valve positioning and control systems, and valve diagnostic and calibration systems; commercial valves; and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, as well as in commercial and industrial building applications. This segment sells directly to RV, trailer, and truck manufacturers, as well as through distributors and retailers. The company provides its products and solutions to end markets, including commercial and military aerospace, defense, and space; chemical and pharmaceutical production; water and wastewater; non-residential and municipal construction; energy; and other general industrial and consumer-related applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand. It also provides steam methane reforming products for production of hydrogen from natural gas under the Hy.GEN brand; electrolysis products for production of hydrogen from electricity under the Hy.GEN-e brand; on-site oxygen and nitrogen generators; industrial process chillers; fluid savers and pumping stations; compressed air and gas dryers and filters; and spare parts and replacement filter elements; dew-point probes and calibration services. Xebec Adsorption Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Blainville, Canada.

