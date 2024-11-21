Analyzing Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DigitalBridge Group and Moelis & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 1 6 1 3.00 Moelis & Company 2 5 0 0 1.71

DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.13, suggesting a potential upside of 54.39%. Moelis & Company has a consensus price target of $60.83, suggesting a potential downside of 17.10%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Moelis & Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Moelis & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Moelis & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Moelis & Company”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $891.16 million 2.29 $185.28 million $0.73 16.08 Moelis & Company $854.75 million 6.43 -$24.70 million $0.53 138.45

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moelis & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Moelis & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. DigitalBridge Group pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moelis & Company pays out 452.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group 21.42% 3.58% 1.72% Moelis & Company 4.22% 12.15% 4.24%

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Moelis & Company on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. It operates in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

