AppLovin Corporation Initiates Transition to Unsecured Debt Capital StructureOn November 19, 2024, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) disclosed its plans to move towards an all unsecured debt capital structure post the reception of investment grade r

)
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read AppLovin’s 8K filing here.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AppLovin
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 High Flying Stocks That Could Stock Split in 2025
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Retail Sector Comeback Plays: SPDR S&P Retail ETF, FND, and SHAK
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Top IoT Stocks: Why Samsara and Digi Are Thriving in 2025