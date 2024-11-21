ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research raised shares of ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

ARC stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $146.87 million, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 79,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 255,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

