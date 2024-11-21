Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Lowered to $109.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s previous close.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.38.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.33.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

