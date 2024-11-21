Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target Lowered to C$0.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 265.85% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AOT. Raymond James downgraded Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Ascot Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 125.09%. The firm had revenue of C$11.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ascot Resources will post 0.1030303 EPS for the current year.
Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.
