Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

ALAB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Astera Labs from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $97.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.49. Astera Labs has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $100.09.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 50,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $4,485,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,626,644.90. The trade was a 27.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 7,398 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $671,812.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,010,163.44. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,615,666 shares of company stock valued at $131,882,211.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Astera Labs in the third quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 445.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.