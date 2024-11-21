ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

