Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $16.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Mizuho raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $10.68 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.77) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $40.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($16.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
