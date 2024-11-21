Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLRF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and traded as low as $11.60. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 11,855 shares changing hands.
Atlas Copco Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.
About Atlas Copco
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
