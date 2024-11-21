Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $2,947,346.76 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 537,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,947,346.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 286,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,633.56. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Reid Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $2,253,111.84.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,181,400 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $6,615,840.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Reid Hoffman sold 856,797 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $4,703,815.53.

On Friday, November 8th, Reid Hoffman sold 829,713 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $4,596,610.02.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $19,530,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $7,596,613.30.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUR opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aurora Innovation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,438,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 273.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,796,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

