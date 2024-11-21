Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Trimmed by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,849 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.38.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $307.84 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $315.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This represents a 50.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,159.50. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,232,213. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.