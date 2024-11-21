Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,554,000 after purchasing an additional 825,165 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,339 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 58,375.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,797 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,564,170,000 after purchasing an additional 566,826 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. The trade was a 50.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,159.50. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,213. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $325.00 target price on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.38.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $307.84 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $315.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

