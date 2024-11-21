Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $360.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.38.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $307.84 on Monday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $315.73. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This represents a 50.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,759.94. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,232,213 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $510,189,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,554,000 after acquiring an additional 825,165 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 366.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,610,000 after acquiring an additional 662,339 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

