Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 497,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,561,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,298,000 after acquiring an additional 624,369 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Avantor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,695 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1,634.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038,451 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Avantor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 6,006,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,348,000 after acquiring an additional 287,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 8.7% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 5,128,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,624,000 after purchasing an additional 408,360 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Avantor Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. This represents a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

