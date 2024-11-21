B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Trading Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.47. Approximately 37,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 58,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

