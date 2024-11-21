B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Trading Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.47. Approximately 37,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 58,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Up 3.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.