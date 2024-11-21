B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Alcoa

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alcoa in a report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Alcoa Trading Up 0.3 %

AA opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $1,009,335.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,935.93. This trade represents a 29.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 4,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,795,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534,036 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,061,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,658,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Alcoa by 11,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,427,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,294 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

