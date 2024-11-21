Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a C$84.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$71.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$78.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$73.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.40. The company has a market cap of C$97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$56.83 and a 52-week high of C$78.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63. The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.50 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

