Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BABA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $207.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average is $85.82. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

