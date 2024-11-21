Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on B. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $46.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Barnes Group has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $47.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after buying an additional 206,351 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,587,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,565,000 after acquiring an additional 60,152 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 259,957 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $32,576,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 753,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,997,000 after buying an additional 72,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

