Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $14.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $58.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

