Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Purchases £36,800 in Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider John Reizenstein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.31) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($46,564.60).

Beazley Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 749 ($9.48) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 768.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 717.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 509.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Beazley plc has a 52-week low of GBX 493.80 ($6.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 805.55 ($10.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 21.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 880 ($11.14) to GBX 950 ($12.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 943 ($11.93).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

