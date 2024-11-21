BigBear.ai Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 13,157 call options on the company. This is an increase of 309% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,216 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBAI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

Shares of BBAI opened at $2.10 on Thursday. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $524.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.46.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.04 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $1,019,614.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,713,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,809,668.66. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 479,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 168,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 267,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 643,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 189,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

