Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BILI. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.60 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $19.19 on Monday. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

