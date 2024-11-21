BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform” Rating

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.79.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.74 and a 200 day moving average of $97.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 86.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 106.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in BioNTech by 45,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

