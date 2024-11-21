BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185,492 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.77% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $245,706.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,302,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,527,848.53. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 723,927 shares of company stock worth $11,925,047.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of BCAT opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.75%.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Free Report)

–

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.