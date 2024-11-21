Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 138.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 497,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,682 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $375,000.

BTT opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

