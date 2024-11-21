Block (SQ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Block (NYSE: SQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/20/2024 – Block was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Block had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/12/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – Block had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $71.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Block had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Block is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Block Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SQ opened at $89.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.48. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.82.

Get Block Inc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,560. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $123,232.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,605,124.74. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,283 shares of company stock worth $862,773. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Block by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,712,000 after buying an additional 582,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,233,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,948,000 after buying an additional 147,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Block by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,690,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,923,000 after purchasing an additional 133,002 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Block by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,672,000 after purchasing an additional 934,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Block by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.