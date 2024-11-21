Block (SQ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Block (NYSE: SQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/20/2024 – Block was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/15/2024 – Block had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 11/12/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2024 – Block had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $71.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2024 – Block had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/3/2024 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2024 – Block is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Block Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of SQ opened at $89.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.48. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,560. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $123,232.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,605,124.74. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,283 shares of company stock worth $862,773. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Block Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.