BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Stock Price

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Get Ashland alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASH

Ashland Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. Ashland has a 1-year low of $75.04 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.07 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ashland

In other news, SVP Robin E. Lampkin sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $67,617.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,585.70. This represents a 23.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashland in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 4.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ashland by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ashland in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.