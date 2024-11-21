BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) (TSE:ZDY) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) (TSE:ZDY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.94 and last traded at C$45.89. 15,537 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 6,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.77.
BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.01.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD)
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.